Burger King testing new Whopper creation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Burger King fans can truly “have it your way” in Las Vegas as the eatery will soon test a new Whopper creation in Sin City.

According to a news release, starting April 17, Burger King says Las Vegas will be one of only two locations in the country that will get to test a new Whopper creation.

Burger King’s new Bacon Jam Brisket Whopper will be served up for a limited time exclusively in the Las Vegas and Minneapolis markets.

According to the release, the Bacon Jam Brisket Whopper features a flame-grilled beef patty, shredded brisket, melty American cheese, crispy onions, and a smoky, sweet Bacon Jam all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

The new Whopper innovation will be available from April 17 through May 25, while supplies last, according to Burger King.

