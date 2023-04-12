$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Safeway in Phoenix

In 2022, the Arizona Lottery ticket gave back around $270 million to Arizona communities!
In 2022, the Arizona Lottery ticket gave back around $270 million to Arizona communities!(Wavebreak Media LTD | Envato)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:28 PM PDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Someone in Arizona is holding a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million.

According to the Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Safeway grocery store near 48th Street and Elliot Road in Phoenix.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions winning numbers were: 31, 35, 53, 54, 55. and Mega Ball 24.

The Mega Millions jackpot stood at $476 million on Wednesday with a cash value of around $256 million! All drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays, with tickets selling for just $2 each. The deadline to purchase tickets is 6:59 p.m., with drawings held at 8 p.m.! In 2022, the Arizona Lottery ticket gave back around $270 million to Arizona communities!

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Restaurant generic (Photo credit: Pexels)
3 Italian restaurants in Las Vegas make list of 20 best in country
Anais Hernandez
Las Vegas woman arrested for child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death
MSG Sphere rendering
MSG Sphere announces immersive experience at Las Vegas venue
US 95 northbound closed at Jones after 3-vehicle crash Wednesday morning
Driver accused of DUI after 3-vehicle crash closes US 95 northbound at Jones Wednesday morning
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Latest News

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police involved in standoff with stolen vehicle suspect in northwest valley
Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas, on Monday, April 3, 2023. Clark County...
Chasing Horse’s Nevada sex abuse trial on hold indefinitely
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
Clark County Fair & Rodeo taking place through April 16
Death Valley National Park to go cashless in June
Death Valley National Park to go cashless in June
Clark County School District
Clark County School District launches new customer service platform