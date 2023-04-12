$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Safeway in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Someone in Arizona is holding a winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million.

According to the Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Safeway grocery store near 48th Street and Elliot Road in Phoenix.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions winning numbers were: 31, 35, 53, 54, 55. and Mega Ball 24.

The Mega Millions jackpot stood at $476 million on Wednesday with a cash value of around $256 million! All drawings are held on Tuesdays and Fridays, with tickets selling for just $2 each. The deadline to purchase tickets is 6:59 p.m., with drawings held at 8 p.m.! In 2022, the Arizona Lottery ticket gave back around $270 million to Arizona communities!

