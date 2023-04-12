1 critically injured after drive-by shooting in east Las Vegas Valley
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:12 PM PDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the east part of Las Vegas.
Police say the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Sacramento Drive near Charleston and Lamb Boulevards around 9:00 Tuesday night.
Officers arrived and located one victim who had sustained one gunshot wound.
The victim was in critical condition when transported to a local hospital, according to police.
Detectives are investigating.
No other details have been released at this time.
EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was updated to reflect the correct part of the Las Vegas Valley.
