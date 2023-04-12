1 critically injured after drive-by shooting in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a drive-by shooting in the east part of Las Vegas.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Sacramento Drive near Charleston and Lamb Boulevards around 9:00 Tuesday night.

Officers arrived and located one victim who had sustained one gunshot wound.

The victim was in critical condition when transported to a local hospital, according to police.

Detectives are investigating.

No other details have been released at this time.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was updated to reflect the correct part of the Las Vegas Valley.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.