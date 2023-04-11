Sprouts begins charging for plastic bags at Las Vegas Valley stores

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Customers at Sprouts stores across the Las Vegas Valley will notice that they now have to pay for plastic bags.

According to a news release, Sprouts at the end of March announced that it would eliminate single-use plastic bags at its checkouts by the end of 2023. The move, according to Sprouts, would remove over 200 million single-use plastic bags from circulation each year.

The company started charging for plastic bags in California first before rolling out to Nevada, Utah, Maryland Pennsylvania and Virginia stores.

Sprouts said the move to charge for plastic bags went into place in Nevada on April 3.

Sprouts said its customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags when they shop at the stores. However, if they do not, they can purchase a reusable plastic bag for 10 cents each.

According to Sprouts, the bags are “stronger, reusable plastic bags made from 40% post-consumer recycled material that are designed to be reused at least 125 times.”

The company says it will also continue to offer customers numerous other reusable bag options for purchase.

In addition, Sprouts says it has also stopped offering paper bags at checkout. Paper bags, according to Sprouts, “are generally not reusable, often are not recycled (with 80% ending up in landfill) and have a high environmental cost in terms of water, energy and raw materials used in their manufacture.”

“We like to remind customers that any bag takes energy and resources to produce, which means the most sustainable choice is the bag you already have. Making the effort to reuse any bag that comes into your possession, and disposing of the bag responsibly, is key,” said Konat.

