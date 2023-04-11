Sprouts begins charging for plastic bags at Las Vegas Valley stores

Sprouts Farmers Market added the option of grocery pickup to Tucson stores.
Sprouts Farmers Market added the option of grocery pickup to Tucson stores.(Sprouts Farmers Market)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:09 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Customers at Sprouts stores across the Las Vegas Valley will notice that they now have to pay for plastic bags.

According to a news release, Sprouts at the end of March announced that it would eliminate single-use plastic bags at its checkouts by the end of 2023. The move, according to Sprouts, would remove over 200 million single-use plastic bags from circulation each year.

The company started charging for plastic bags in California first before rolling out to Nevada, Utah, Maryland Pennsylvania and Virginia stores.

Sprouts said the move to charge for plastic bags went into place in Nevada on April 3.

Sprouts said its customers are encouraged to bring their own reusable bags when they shop at the stores. However, if they do not, they can purchase a reusable plastic bag for 10 cents each.

According to Sprouts, the bags are “stronger, reusable plastic bags made from 40% post-consumer recycled material that are designed to be reused at least 125 times.”

The company says it will also continue to offer customers numerous other reusable bag options for purchase.

In addition, Sprouts says it has also stopped offering paper bags at checkout. Paper bags, according to Sprouts, “are generally not reusable, often are not recycled (with 80% ending up in landfill) and have a high environmental cost in terms of water, energy and raw materials used in their manufacture.”

“We like to remind customers that any bag takes energy and resources to produce, which means the most sustainable choice is the bag you already have. Making the effort to reuse any bag that comes into your possession, and disposing of the bag responsibly, is key,” said Konat.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Judy Manzeras
Human remains found in 1990 identified as 19-year-old Utah woman
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
HOV lanes are seen in the Las Vegas Valley
NDOT to adjust hours for HOV lanes in Southern Nevada
New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
Court docs: FBI arrests ‘incel’ who allegedly made bomb threat against Las Vegas airport

Latest News

Anais Hernandez
Las Vegas woman arrested for child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death
Josiah Kenyon
Nevada man gets 6 years for assault during Capitol riots
CCFD: 2 killed in plane crash near Searchlight Tuesday
CCFD: 2 killed in plane crash near Searchlight Tuesday
The funding will be used to help ensure clean drinking water for Nevadans
Nevada gets more than $63 million for clean drinking water