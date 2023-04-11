Revised guidelines being considered for Lake Mead, Colorado River

Agriculture uses 70% of the state’s potable water. And most of the reductions of the Colorado River are aimed at farms.(Arizona's Family)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 11, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As water shortages continue to affect the Colorado River Basin, the federal government is considering changes to operating guidelines to the Glen Canyon and Hoover Dams.

The Interior Department of Reclamation on Tuesday announced the release of the plan to make the basin and the communities that rely on it more resilient against climate change and ongoing drought.

The “Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement,” is designed to address shortages to protect system integrity, public health, and safety in 2024 through 2026.

“The Colorado River Basin provides water for more than 40 million Americans. It fuels hydropower resources in eight states, supports agriculture and agricultural communities across the West, and is a crucial resource for 30 Tribal Nations. Failure is not an option,” said Deputy Secretary Tommy Beaudreau. “Recognizing the severity of the worsening drought, the Biden-Harris administration is bringing every tool and every resource to bear through the President’s Investing in America agenda to protect the stability and sustainability of the Colorado River System now and into the future.”

