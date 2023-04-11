Nevada Legislature considering Right to Contraception Act

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada legislature is considering a bill that would create the Right to Contraception Act, following Friday’s ruling in Texas aiming to suspend the FDA’s approval of the abortion drug Mifepristone.

Nevada is one of the states fighting to keep access to Mifepristone.

“Amidst this confusion, we must provide clarity and assurance to all Nevadans that their reproductive healthcare decisions are protected, and that their access to contraception is guaranteed, now and forever in the state of Nevada,” said Assemblymember Selena Torress, who presented the bill.

Assembly Bill 383 was discussed Monday at the Nevada State Legislature’s Committee on Health and Human Services.

It’s designed to prevent local governments from creating laws that would block access to reproductive healthcare services for Nevadans, like birth control, in-vitro fertilization, and miscarriage medications.

The bill would also require insurance providers to cover voluntary sterilization procedures.

If passed, it would go into effect on Jan. 1.

The committee took public comment during the meeting, and several people spoke out both in support and in opposition to the proposal.

“There were a lot of people saying that this bill is going to protect minorities like me, and I’m here to testify against it,” said one caller. “We Latinos don’t want more abortion. We Latina women come here to work and to provide and protect our family.”

“It’s really upsetting to know that we’re continuing to just chip away at every different area we can think of to make sure that people don’t have access to decisions that should be made by themselves, with their family, and with their primary care physician, whoever it is they decide, rather than a politician,” said Macy Haverda with the Wild West Fund.

Mifepristone is typically the first of a 2-pill regimen commonly used for abortions, followed by Misoprostol, but it’s possible to use only the latter if Mifepristone is unavailable.

“So that’s what most of the physicians and practices are starting to do,” said Haverda. “They’re starting to double down on making sure they’re prepared to just do the Misoprostol only.”

Haverda said we could see people more traveling from other states to Nevada for abortions, and that the Wild West Fund would help cover some of those costs.

FOX5 reached out to about a dozen local pharmacies, who said they only carry it on an as-needed basis, and they don’t have a supply right now.

One pharmacy said they tried to order Mifepristone a few months ago, but they were told it wasn’t available.

