Nevada gets more than $63 million for clean drinking water

The funding will be used to help ensure clean drinking water for Nevadans
The funding will be used to help ensure clean drinking water for Nevadans(123rf.com)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:39 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be getting more than $63 million for clean drinking water across the state.

The funding for this project comes from the Infrastructure Law passed by President Joe Biden in 2021. The money will be used to improve or replace water pipes, tanks, and treatment plants.

Funding will also be used to identify and replace lead service lines and prevent the spread of contaminants like Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl substances into drinking water.

“It is critical that all Nevadans have access to reliable and clean drinking water,” said U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen. “Thanks to historic investments I helped secure in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I’m proud to announce Nevada will receive more than $63 million for our state government to update our water infrastructure and ensure our families have access to clean water.”

“Every Nevadan deserves access to clean drinking water, which is why I’ve fought to deliver these federal funds to make sure we upgrade our water pipes, tanks, and treatment plans,” said fellow Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “I’m glad to see these resources coming to Nevada, and I’ll continue working to help Nevadans stay healthy and protect our drinking water.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Judy Manzeras
Human remains found in 1990 identified as 19-year-old Utah woman
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
HOV lanes are seen in the Las Vegas Valley
NDOT to adjust hours for HOV lanes in Southern Nevada
New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
Court docs: FBI arrests ‘incel’ who allegedly made bomb threat against Las Vegas airport

Latest News

Lawmakers debate exemptions in Nevada bill
Who gets to raise the rent? Lawmakers debate exemptions in Nevada bill
Nevada Legislature considering Right to Contraception Act
Nevada Legislature considering Right to Contraception Act
Nevada state legislature image
Nevada lawmakers consider Right to Contraception Act
The Nevada Legislature
Cost of living adjustment for state employees, back pay for police, passes Nevada Senate
Fentanyl
Nevada Legislature bill would increase penalties for trafficking fentanyl