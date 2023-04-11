Nevada bill would require officers render aid to those in custody complaining of breathing issues

Nevada state legislature image
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:34 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Nevada Legislature bill would require peace officers to make sure medical aid is given to anyone in custody complaining of breathing or respiratory issues, if passed.

SB 362, would also prohibit “a peace officer from performing or causing the performance of a copyrighted work while on duty,” which has become an issue before.

It would also prohibit any retaliation by another peace officer from disclosing to others that such an action was taken, the bill states.

If approved, the bill would go into effect Jan. 1.

