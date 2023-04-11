MSG Sphere gearing up for opening, announces new immersive show

MSG Sphere gearing up for opening, announces new immersive show
MSG Sphere gearing up for opening, announces new immersive show(FOX5)
By Dani Masten
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:14 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Near Koval Lane and Sands Avenue, the site surrounding the MSG Sphere is filled with hundreds of construction workers hard at work on the ground and inside of the structure.

Developers said it will be an immersive entertainment experience with state-of-the-art technology audio system and the performance won’t only be on stage but will be all over the walls. The 16k screen wraps up around and behind the audience.

MSG Sphere announces immersive experience at Las Vegas venue

The sphere features more than 580,000 square feet of LEDs and costs more than two billion dollars to build.

This technology will bring guests an experience like never before. On Tuesday, the venue announced a new, “first-of-its-kind” production that will be offered this fall.

The ‘Postcard from Earth’ will debut to the public at the Sphere at The Venetian venue in October, the release says. Tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

MSG Sphere gearing up for opening, announces new immersive show
MSG Sphere gearing up for opening, announces new immersive show(FOX5)

Several construction workers told FOX5 they are making great progress and are expecting to be done within the next couple of months and before the big F1 race.

The venue is looking to hire up to 3,000 workers for several roles including cooks, ushers, guest service representatives, security, and bartenders.

After applying, you’ll schedule an interview at one of more than 30 hiring events over the next several months.

A link to apply can be found HERE.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Judy Manzeras
Human remains found in 1990 identified as 19-year-old Utah woman
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
HOV lanes are seen in the Las Vegas Valley
NDOT to adjust hours for HOV lanes in Southern Nevada
New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
Court docs: FBI arrests ‘incel’ who allegedly made bomb threat against Las Vegas airport

Latest News

Anais Hernandez
Las Vegas woman arrested for child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death
Sprouts Farmers Market added the option of grocery pickup to Tucson stores.
Sprouts begins charging for plastic bags at Las Vegas Valley stores
Josiah Kenyon
Nevada man gets 6 years for assault during Capitol riots
CCFD: 2 killed in plane crash near Searchlight Tuesday
CCFD: 2 killed in plane crash near Searchlight Tuesday