MSG Sphere gearing up for opening, announces new immersive show

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Near Koval Lane and Sands Avenue, the site surrounding the MSG Sphere is filled with hundreds of construction workers hard at work on the ground and inside of the structure.

Developers said it will be an immersive entertainment experience with state-of-the-art technology audio system and the performance won’t only be on stage but will be all over the walls. The 16k screen wraps up around and behind the audience.

The sphere features more than 580,000 square feet of LEDs and costs more than two billion dollars to build.

This technology will bring guests an experience like never before. On Tuesday, the venue announced a new, “first-of-its-kind” production that will be offered this fall.

The ‘Postcard from Earth’ will debut to the public at the Sphere at The Venetian venue in October, the release says. Tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

Several construction workers told FOX5 they are making great progress and are expecting to be done within the next couple of months and before the big F1 race.

The venue is looking to hire up to 3,000 workers for several roles including cooks, ushers, guest service representatives, security, and bartenders.

After applying, you’ll schedule an interview at one of more than 30 hiring events over the next several months.

