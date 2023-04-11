MSG Sphere announces immersive experience at Las Vegas venue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The MSG Sphere on Tuesday announced a “first-of-its-kind” immersive production that will be offered at the Las Vegas venue this fall.

According to a news release, the immersive production is called “Postcard from Earth.”

“As the first Sphere Experience, ‘Postcard from Earth’ will utilize the full breadth of Sphere’s technological capabilities to create a multi-sensory storytelling journey, providing audiences with a first-of-its-kind shared experience at an unparalleled scale,” the release says.

Dubbed a “Sphere Experience,” developers say each show will be approximately 60 minutes and productions are slated to run multiple times per day, year-round.

“At 16K x 16K, it is the highest resolution LED screen on earth, and guests will feel like they have traveled to new worlds without ever leaving their seats.”

The ‘Postcard from Earth’ immersive production will debut to the public at the Sphere at The Venetian venue in October, the release says. Tickets will go on sale beginning Wednesday, April 12 at 10 a.m. at thespherevegas.com.

Rock band U2 is set to play the first concerts at the venue sometime this fall.

