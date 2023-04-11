Legislature bill would repeal COVID-19 protocols for daily room cleaning at Las Vegas hotels

By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:51 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Legislature is considering passing a bill that would repeal some COVID-19 measures adopted during the pandemic to enforce daily room cleaning.

SB 441 “declares void any regulations adopted by the Director of the Department of Health and Human Services... pursuant to SB4.”

The Culinary Union, in a letter against the bill, stated the law was put in place to protect hospitality workers and mandate daily room cleaning.

“There is a proposed bill SB441 that would repeal and end daily room cleaning, which the Culinary Union is opposed to. Nevada must protect guest room attendants over huge casino companies,” the organization said.

The bill is set to be discussed in the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services Tuesday.

