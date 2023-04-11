Las Vegas woman arrested for child abuse in teen’s skateboarding death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas woman was arrested in March for child abuse after allegedly allowing a 15-year-old boy to hang onto her car while skateboarding, resulting in his death.

Anais Hernandez, 36, was arrested on a warrant after the incident on May 13, 2022. She is currently out on bail.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Hernandez was driving the car when the boy, Anthony De La Torre, asked if he could hang onto the car while skateboarding.

Hernandez refused but instead let Anthony’s aunt, Destiny Jimenez, 19, drive the car instead. Anthony was pulled under the car and crushed and died at the hospital four days later.

“It felt like we ran over a bump,” Hernandez told authorities afterward. They got out of the car to see Anthony laying in the road, bleeding from the head.

Jimenez later told investigators she had drank alcohol and smoked a joint before driving and also did not have a license.

Jimenez pleaded guilty and was sentenced in January to a suspended 28 to 72 months in jail and three years probation.

Hernandez’s next hearing in court is July 18.

