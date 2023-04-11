Las Vegas leads in U.S. for evictions among major cities, data shows

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:48 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A think tank study shows Las Vegas leads the nation among major cities for evictions, but housing advocates tell FOX5 the problem is much worse and will keep growing.

According to the Eviction Lab, Las Vegas saw 57,000 evictions in 2022. A typical year has above 30,000 eviction cases in Las Vegas Justice Court alone, according to Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada.

“We’re seeing at least double the numbers last year, and we anticipate more this year,” said Aaron MacDonald of Legal Aid. MacDonald said the number of evictions are underreported; many people move before a constable forces people out. Also, these statistics do not count evictions in Henderson or North Las Vegas.

Macdonald and other housing advocates agree that there are not enough resources for everyone who needs help.

The Nevada Housing Coalition states that Nevada lacks 83,994 units for the poorest Nevadans to live.

“There’s a long wait list for folks that need affordable housing, rent is up across the board. It’s making the problem even worse, and compounding this issue,” he said.

Federal COVID-19 funding for CHAP housing funds recently ended in January. Those who apply for the new round of funding face more hurdles, as fewer people qualify.

“You see all walks of life getting evicted right now. We’re seeing people just got laid off during the pandemic and never got back on their feet: a lot of families, folks that traditionally wouldn’t be facing eviction,” MacDonald said.

Legal Aid advises anyone struggling to pay rent to apply for any and all programs, and answer any rental or eviction notices. Legal Aid also has a new eviction diversion program. All details can be found here.

