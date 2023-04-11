Kraken look to keep win streak alive, visit the Golden Knights

Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights...
Seattle Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer (31) blocks a shot by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, left, during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Seattle Kraken (45-26-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -148, Kraken +126; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Kraken are looking to keep a five-game win streak alive when they take on the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas is 49-22-9 overall with a 12-9-3 record in Pacific Division play. The Golden Knights have gone 44-3-2 when scoring three or more goals.

Seattle has gone 45-26-8 overall with a 13-9-2 record in Pacific Division games. The Kraken have gone 20-7-3 in games they score one or more power-play goals.

The teams square off Tuesday for the third time this season. The Golden Knights won the last matchup 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chandler Stephenson has 15 goals and 48 assists for the Golden Knights. Jonathan Marchessault has scored five goals with two assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Eberle has 20 goals and 43 assists for the Kraken. Jared McCann has six goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-1-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Kraken: 7-2-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.2 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: William Carrier: out (lower-body), Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Mark Stone: out (back), Adin Hill: out (lower body), Shea Theodore: day to day (undisclosed), Jack Eichel: day to day (undisclosed), Logan Thompson: day to day (undisclosed), Zach Whitecloud: day to day (lower body).

Kraken: Joonas Donskoi: out (upper-body), John Hayden: out for season (lower body), Andre Burakovsky: out (lower-body).

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Judy Manzeras
Human remains found in 1990 identified as 19-year-old Utah woman
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
HOV lanes are seen in the Las Vegas Valley
NDOT to adjust hours for HOV lanes in Southern Nevada
New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
Court docs: FBI arrests ‘incel’ who allegedly made bomb threat against Las Vegas airport

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone (61) plays against the Montreal Canadiens during...
Mark Stone practicing for Golden Knights, game return uncertain
The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after scoring a goal against the Los Angeles Kings during...
Golden Knights close in on West with 5-2 win over Kings
$50 in free gas to the first 400 drivers
Golden Knights giving away free gas on April 14
Vegas Golden Knights center Ivan Barbashev (49) plays during an NHL hockey game against the...
Golden Knights announce ticket on-sale info for 1st round playoff home games