Intruder made threats before being shot by homeowner, Phoenix police say

Police say the intruder continued to “aggressively approach” the homeowner before being shot.
Police say the intruder continued to “aggressively approach” the homeowner before being shot.(File image: Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:37 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police have released new details in a shooting over the weekend that left a home intruder dead.

Just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at a home near 7th and Portland streets, just south of Interstate 10. There, they found a man in a third-story bedroom dead from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect entered the home, made threats, and continued to “aggressively approach” the homeowner. Police say that’s when the homeowner shot the man and called the police.

The intruder’s identity has not been released. No arrests have been made, and the case will be turned over to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete, the standard protocol in these situations.

