Forecast Outlook 4/11/2023

Record Heat on Tuesday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather
By Sam Argier
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:47 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Temperatures peak on Tuesday with highs in the mid to low 90s around the Las Vegas Valley. The forecast high of 93° in Las Vegas would break the daily record-high temperature of 92° set back in 2014.

Along with the heat, the breeze is picking up as well this afternoon and evening. Along with the breeze, more cloud cover is moving in tonight. Those clouds stick around on Wednesday with high temperatures falling back into the mid 80s. The wind will be sticking around with gusts in the 35-45 mph range on Wednesday.

Temperatures continue to fall Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid 70s. Weekend temperatures rebound back into the mid to low 80s with only a slight breeze between 10 and 20 mph. The potential for stronger wind is back in the forecast early next week with temperatures holding in the 80s and upper 70s. No rain is in the forecast for the next 7 to 10 days.

