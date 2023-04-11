Family: Surfer battled with shark in the water after severe bite

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 58-year-old man who suffered a shark bite off Kewalo Basin over the weekend has lost his right foot and remains hospitalized, his family said.

Mike Morita was surfing just before 7 a.m. Sunday when the incident happened.

Morita’s children, daughter Keani and son Kamu, posted an update on the surfer Monday, saying thanks to the quick action of nearby surfers and first responders their father “can live another day with his family.”

The state Department of Land and Natural Resources has estimated the tiger shark that bit Morita was likely about 8 feet long. Before the incident, there were reports of an aggressive shark in the area.

Morita’s children say despite the injury, he is in good spirits.

Kamu Morita tells Hawaii News Now his dad is a regular at Kewalo Basin and was in the water with a group of friends when the shark appeared from below and latched on.

“It was a struggle according to him, he got a few blows in, but the shark just wouldn’t let go,” Morita said.

“Somehow after he was getting tosssed around, he kind of came face-to-face with (the shark) with his foot still in its mouth and he was able to kind of bear hug it and dig the gills and eyes and that’s really when it finally let go.”

Kamu says he’s thankful there were other surfers in the water and his father guided them on applying a tourniquet until EMS crews could arrive.

“All throughout life, he’s been that guy to be coolheaded, calm. and steady and try to guide us through the right things,” Morita said. “I’m glad he kept his head cool that day or that morning and was able to save his life.”

Morita will need to undergo another surgery this week and the family has established a GoFundMe post established to cover medical expenses.

