Dubuque man buys $40 million lottery winning ticket on April Fools’ Day

The Iowa Lottery says a Dubuque man has now claimed a 40 million dollar prize.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:46 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Dubuque man has now claimed a $40 million prize from a lottery ticket he bought on April 1, according to the Iowa Lottery.

Earl Lape, a retired mechanic, bought a Lotto America Ticket that matched all six numbers.

It is the biggest jackpot in the history of the game.

Lape chose to receive the lump-sum option of $21.28 million, which he says he plans to invest, so it can help his family for generations.

He also plans to donate to organizations which benefit children with medical needs, including the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital in Iowa City and Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Judy Manzeras
Human remains found in 1990 identified as 19-year-old Utah woman
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
New signage at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada
Court docs: FBI arrests ‘incel’ who allegedly made bomb threat against Las Vegas airport
HOV lanes are seen in the Las Vegas Valley
NDOT to adjust hours for HOV lanes in Southern Nevada

Latest News

Teresa Giudice, Andy Cohen and Melissa Gorga and Melissa Gorga attend BravoCon's "Watch What...
BravoCon 2023 event taking place in Las Vegas
MSG Sphere rendering
MSG Sphere announces immersive experience at Las Vegas venue
Who gets to raise the rent? Lawmakers debate exemptions in Nevada bill
Who gets to raise the rent? Lawmakers debate exemptions in Nevada bill
Las Vegas leads in U.S. for evictions among major cities, data shows
Las Vegas leads in U.S. for evictions among major cities, data shows
OIS PURSUIT MURDER CHARGES - VOD - clipped version
2 Las Vegas women face felony murder charge in death of WWII veteran