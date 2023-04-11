CCFD: 2 killed in plane crash near Searchlight Tuesday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Fire Department says two people were killed in a plane crash Tuesday morning near Searchlight.

“The initial reports per law enforcement of 2 deceased has been confirmed by CCFD units on scene,” Clark County Fire Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said in an email.

Whitney said no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

