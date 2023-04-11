BravoCon 2023 event taking place in Las Vegas

Published: Apr. 11, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Andy Cohen confirmed the highly-anticipated news on Tuesday morning... “BravoCon” is coming to Las Vegas.

“Bravoholics, you’ve hit the jackpot,” Cohen said in a video shared on social media by Bravo.

According to Bravo, for the first time ever, Bravo’s convention is heading to Las Vegas.

Bringing “Bravoholics and Bravolebrities together,” the event will be held Nov. 3-5 at the Caesars Forum.

“BravoCon is about celebrating our Bravoholics, whose impassioned commitment and loyalty continue to raise the bar on what it means to be a fan,” Ellen Stone, EVP, Consumer Engagement & Brand Strategy, NBCUniversal, said in a statement on April 11. “In fact, their invaluable insight and devoted engagement drives us to come back stronger and smarter. You can bet this will be the best BravoCon yet.”

This fall’s event will mark the third BravoCon held by the popular TV channel.

The weekend will feature “epic events, unfiltered moments, jaw-dropping revelations, and lifelong connections,” Bravo says.

According to Bravo, ticket information and additional details are forthcoming.

