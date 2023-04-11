3 Italian restaurants in Las Vegas make list of 20 best in country

By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:04 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A new list found a few restaurants in Las Vegas to be among the best Italian eateries in the country.

According to the new list from Tasting Table, Las Vegas is home to three of the top 20 Italian restaurants in the United States.

Of Tasting Tables’ list, one of the restaurants is located in downtown Las Vegas while the other two are inside properties on the Strip.

Florence eatery with ‘world’s best sandwich’ to open in Las Vegas

The Las Vegas eateries that made the top 20 list included:

- Esther’s Kitchen, 1130 S. Casino Center Boulevard, suite 110

- Brezza, inside Resorts World, 3000 S. Las Vegas Boulevard

- Carbone, inside ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 S. Las Vegas Boulevard

To view Tasting Table’s full list, visit: https://www.tastingtable.com/1250244/the-best-italian-restaurants-in-the-us/.

