Wienermobile offering free elopement ceremonies at ‘Wiener of Love’ in Las Vegas

Wienermobile offering free elopement ceremonies at ‘Wiener of Love’ in Las Vegas
Wienermobile offering free elopement ceremonies at ‘Wiener of Love’ in Las Vegas(dan bushkin | Oscar Mayer Wienermobile)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:39 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nothing says “I love you” quite like the world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

As a result, Oscar Mayer on Monday announced that soon-to-be-newlyweds will have the chance to exchange vows “in hot-dog bliss” at the company’s first-ever “Wienermobile of Love.”

According to Oscar Mayer, each year, the company receives thousands of requests for the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels to attend surprise wedding proposals and ceremonies across the country. Now, for the first time, the company is going to make it happen.

Starting April 10, the company says couples interested in having the Wienermobile present at their special day can sign up for the opportunity at OscarMayer.com and will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to Oscar Mayer, all of the weddings will take place on April 15-16 at the “Wienermobile of Love” next to the famous Little White Chapel in downtown Las Vegas.

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile repaired after catalytic converter stolen in Las Vegas

“Couples can enjoy a live Wiener Whistle Quartet, a wonderfully odd wiener cake, plenty of photo ops and a pun-filled ceremony, officiated by Oscar Mayer’s very own Hotdoggers,” a news release said.

The company advises lovebirds to bring their marriage license and appetite and their “Hotdoggers” will “meat” you down the aisle.

Wienermobile offering free elopement ceremonies at ‘Wiener of Love’ in Las Vegas
Wienermobile offering free elopement ceremonies at ‘Wiener of Love’ in Las Vegas(Oscar Mayer)

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County, Las Vegas skyline
Nevada Senate bill would cap rent increases
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Your library card can now provide free access to state parks in Nevada
Your library card can now provide free entry to all state parks in Nevada
Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve described as 'hidden gem'
Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve described as ‘hidden gem’
Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market
Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market

Latest News

Marshmallow Peeps candy is on display at a store in Lafayette, Calif., on March 24, 2023. A...
California lawmaker wants Peeps to change its ingredients
People play volleyball at Sunset Park on Easter Sunday in Las Vegas.
Easter marked Las Vegas’ warmest day yet in 2023
MORE FOX5
Easter party ideas
Finding success on Shark Tank, Slick Barrier helps to keep those pesty creepy crawlers out of...
Kick creepy crawlers to the curb