LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nothing says “I love you” quite like the world-famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

As a result, Oscar Mayer on Monday announced that soon-to-be-newlyweds will have the chance to exchange vows “in hot-dog bliss” at the company’s first-ever “Wienermobile of Love.”

According to Oscar Mayer, each year, the company receives thousands of requests for the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels to attend surprise wedding proposals and ceremonies across the country. Now, for the first time, the company is going to make it happen.

Starting April 10, the company says couples interested in having the Wienermobile present at their special day can sign up for the opportunity at OscarMayer.com and will be selected on a first-come, first-serve basis.

According to Oscar Mayer, all of the weddings will take place on April 15-16 at the “Wienermobile of Love” next to the famous Little White Chapel in downtown Las Vegas.

“Couples can enjoy a live Wiener Whistle Quartet, a wonderfully odd wiener cake, plenty of photo ops and a pun-filled ceremony, officiated by Oscar Mayer’s very own Hotdoggers,” a news release said.

The company advises lovebirds to bring their marriage license and appetite and their “Hotdoggers” will “meat” you down the aisle.

Wienermobile offering free elopement ceremonies at ‘Wiener of Love’ in Las Vegas (Oscar Mayer)

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.