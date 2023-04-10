Red Cross of Southern Nevada seeking volunteers as demand grows

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - When disaster strikes, Red Cross volunteers are there to help guide you through.

Here in Southern Nevada, demand for their services is growing, and more volunteers are needed so that no family has to go through a disaster alone.

Spring is off to a busy start for the Red Cross of Southern Nevada.

“The month of March, the American Red Cross just here in Southern Nevada actually responded to at least 14 home fires and supported at least 50 residents here in our community,” said Red Cross of Southern Nevada Executive Director Rachel Flanigan.

Flanigan said demand for their services has been increasing, and now temperatures heating up has sparked a new plea for more volunteers, as the Red Cross anticipates a busy fire season to come.

“We have an average of a home fire response every 16 to 18 hours here in Southern Nevada,” said Flanigan.

At least two volunteers from the disaster action team are typically needed for each of those calls, and that’s just house fires.

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada also responds to other emergency situations, like the car crash into a home in North Las Vegas last week that displaced residents.

And their job isn’t done once the disaster’s over. Red Cross volunteers are there to help throughout the recovery, too.

“They can talk to that case manager as they’re going through the whole process,” said Flanigan. “So if they need additional help, if they need additional resources, we’re there to connect them with those.”

The Red Cross volunteers also offer compassion in the wake of trauma.

“It’s the hug. It’s the comfort of knowing somebody is sitting there beside you and kind of helping you go through it and cares,” said Flanigan.

The Red Cross of Southern Nevada is seeking at least 24 volunteers to join the Disaster Action Team. There are also other, less-demanding roles available if you’d like to volunteer. For more information, visit their website.

