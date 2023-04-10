Nevada Legislature bill would increase penalties for trafficking fentanyl

By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 10, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature would increase the penalties for anyone found guilty of trafficking fentanyl in low, mid or high-level amounts if passed.

SB35 states trafficking between 4 and 14 grams of fentanyl is punishable by up to six years in prison and a $50,000 fine.

Trafficking between 14 and 28 grams is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a $100,000 fine, the bill says.

According to the bill, more than 28 grams is punishable by life in prison with the possibility of parole and a fine of no more than $500,000.

If passed, the bill would go into effect July 1.

