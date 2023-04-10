Nevada lawmakers consider Right to Contraception Act

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature that was heard in committee on Monday would create the “Right to Contraception Act,” which would prohibit restricting contraception in certain circumstances if passed.

AB383 states no health care provider or government organization in Nevada can “burden the access of a person to contraceptives, contraception or information related to contraception.”

Anyone who feels they have been restricted access to contraception could bring a civil suit against a healthcare provider, claiming damages, the bill states.

According to AB383, certain procedures, like voluntary sterilization for men and women, would be required to be covered by insurance providers, as well.

If passed, the bill would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

