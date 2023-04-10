Nevada lawmakers consider Right to Contraception Act

Nevada state legislature image
Nevada state legislature image
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:11 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A bill in the Nevada Legislature that was heard in committee on Monday would create the “Right to Contraception Act,” which would prohibit restricting contraception in certain circumstances if passed.

AB383 states no health care provider or government organization in Nevada can “burden the access of a person to contraceptives, contraception or information related to contraception.”

Anyone who feels they have been restricted access to contraception could bring a civil suit against a healthcare provider, claiming damages, the bill states.

According to AB383, certain procedures, like voluntary sterilization for men and women, would be required to be covered by insurance providers, as well.

If passed, the bill would go into effect Jan. 1, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County, Las Vegas skyline
Nevada Senate bill would cap rent increases
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Your library card can now provide free access to state parks in Nevada
Your library card can now provide free entry to all state parks in Nevada
Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve described as 'hidden gem'
Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve described as ‘hidden gem’
Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market
Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market

Latest News

Fentanyl
Nevada Legislature bill would increase penalties for trafficking fentanyl
Clark County, Las Vegas skyline
Nevada Senate bill would cap rent increases
BOOZE DELIVERY FOLO - VOD - clipped version
Clark County considers legalizing alcohol delivery in Southern Nevada
(Generic graphic of school lockers)
Should some parents and teachers play a role in picking principals, approve school budgets?