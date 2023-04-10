NDOT to adjust hours for HOV lanes in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Motorists will soon notice a change to the high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes in Southern Nevada.

The Nevada Department of Transportation board on Monday voted to adjust the hours of operation that the HOV lanes will operate on freeways in the Las Vegas Valley.

As part of the change, NDOT will transition HOV lanes in Southern Nevada to operate only from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and then from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

NDOT says they will immediately start planning to implement the change, with the goal for the new hours to be in place within the next 30 days.

“We are confident we can create and replace signage and coordinate with our partners in law enforcement and RTC/FAST within the 30-day window passed by the Transportation Board of Directors,” NDOT spokesperson Justin Hopkins said in an email to FOX5 Monday.

