Las Vegas women indicted for murder after police chase results in death of WWII vet

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two women suspected of stealing a car on March 1 and leading police on a pursuit before crashing into a car and killing a World War II veteran have now been charged with murder.

Lorraine Alvarado and Kassandra Alvarez have been charged with murder according to court records and are being held without bail.

Police say the women stole a car from an acquaintance and while fleeing police, crashed into a car occupied by 101-year-old Herbert Muskin, a retired Army officer.

Muskin’s family told FOX5 he was making progress during an interview on March 22, but Muskin died on March 30 at Sunrise Hospital.

Herb was in the car with his wife of 67 years, Sherry, at the time of the crash. Muskin was driving them home from a shopping trip at Costco when according to their son, they were stopped at a red light and a driver running from police slammed into the back of their car.

Alvarado and Alverez are scheduled to appear in court again Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.