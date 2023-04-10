Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 7:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who is accused of threatening employees during retail thefts in the northwest valley.

According to police, in March, the female suspect committed multiple thefts at a business in the 7000 block of West Tropical Parkway.

Police said the suspect threatened employees of the business during her escape.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

