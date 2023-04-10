Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium to host Concacaf Gold Cup

Exterior general view of Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL Las Vegas Raiders football team, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 in Las Vegas. This general view looks west from the east. The stadium is located just west of Interstate I-15 and the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/Jeff Bottari)(Jeff Bottari | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:59 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Concacaf announced Monday that Allegiant Stadium has been named a host venue for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup.

The date of the event will be announced on April 14 while the competition will be held between June 16 to July 16.

“The Concacaf Gold Cup is our flagship competition and showcases the very best of men’s national team football in the region. With each passing edition, this competition has reached new heights on and off the pitch and I am certain the 2023 tournament will deliver outstanding football and capture the imagination of fans across our confederation and beyond,” said Concacaf President and FIFA Vice President, Victor Montagliani

The Confederation of North, Central America, and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) is one of FIFA’s six continental confederations, servicing 41 Member Associations, from Canada in the north to Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana in the south.

2022/23 Concacaf Nations League Finals to be held in Las Vegas

