Katy Perry announces final performance dates of Las Vegas Strip residency

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pop star Katy Perry on Monday announced the final performance dates of her residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Perry has announced the final 10 shows of her “Katy Perry: PLAY” residency at the Resorts World Theatre inside Resorts World Las Vegas.

“The last 50 shows in Vegas have just flown by! It’s bittersweet to announce the FINAL 10 shows of PLAY ever, but I am so excited to continue bringing this larger than life spectacle through my last date on Nov. 4,” said Perry.

The 10 final performance dates go on sale this Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

The release states that the dates for the final shows include:

October 2023: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 31



November 2023: 1, 3, 4

“The announcement follows the stunning success of her near two-year, critically-acclaimed residency at Resorts World Theatre, which has played to numerous sold-out crowds and been enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world,” the release says.

Perry’s residency first debuted at Resorts World Theatre in December 2021 and “has been embraced by thousands of beloved fans at each jaw-dropping performance.”

For more information, visit: www.axs.com/katyinvegas.

