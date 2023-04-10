Katy Perry announces final performance dates of Las Vegas Strip residency

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 29: Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas...
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 29: Katy Perry performs onstage during Katy Perry: PLAY Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on December 29, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Kevin Mazur | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Katy Perry)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:34 AM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Pop star Katy Perry on Monday announced the final performance dates of her residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a news release, Perry has announced the final 10 shows of her “Katy Perry: PLAY” residency at the Resorts World Theatre inside Resorts World Las Vegas.

“The last 50 shows in Vegas have just flown by! It’s bittersweet to announce the FINAL 10 shows of PLAY ever, but I am so excited to continue bringing this larger than life spectacle through my last date on Nov. 4,” said Perry.

The 10 final performance dates go on sale this Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

The release states that the dates for the final shows include:

  • October 2023: 4, 6, 7, 11, 13, 14, 31
  • November 2023: 1, 3, 4

“The announcement follows the stunning success of her near two-year, critically-acclaimed residency at Resorts World Theatre, which has played to numerous sold-out crowds and been enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of fans from around the world,” the release says.

Perry’s residency first debuted at Resorts World Theatre in December 2021 and “has been embraced by thousands of beloved fans at each jaw-dropping performance.”

For more information, visit: www.axs.com/katyinvegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County, Las Vegas skyline
Nevada Senate bill would cap rent increases
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Your library card can now provide free access to state parks in Nevada
Your library card can now provide free entry to all state parks in Nevada
Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve described as 'hidden gem'
Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve described as ‘hidden gem’
Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market
Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market

Latest News

Red Cross looking for volunteers in Southern Nevada
Red Cross of Southern Nevada seeking volunteers as demand grows
Red Cross looking for volunteers in Southern Nevada
Red Cross looking for volunteers in Southern Nevada
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
Las Vegas police look for woman accused of threatening employees during thefts
FILE - People visit a makeshift memorial for victims of the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las...
Ex-convict’s letters to shooter foretold Las Vegas massacre at Route 91 festival