Human remains found in 1990 identified as 19-year-old Utah woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Human remains discovered in a remote part of Nevada were finally identified 33 years later.

Nevada State Police said the remains were found by two hikers on Feb. 25, 1990. They were discovered in an area about 13 miles east of Battle Mountain in Lander County, Nevada. At the time, police could not identify the remains; only conclude that they belonged to a female.

Nevada State Police and the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) partnered with Othram Inc. in June 2022 to use “advanced forensic DNA testing” to try and identify the woman or a close relative. Police sent the skeletal remains to Othram who then used their in-house genealogy team to produce some leads as to who the woman may be.

Eventually, the woman was identified as 19-year-old Judy Manzaneras from Salt Lake City, Utah. Manzaneras went missing in 1989. Her death was ruled a homicide, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact the Nevada State Police Investigation Division at 775-684-7412.

