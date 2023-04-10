Hawaiian music, cultural festival in Las Vegas disrupted after reports of nearby gunshots

City Councilman Augie Tulba was there and says he heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The 20th annual Pure Aloha Festival in Las Vegas was cut short Saturday night due to reports of nearby gunshots and fights that broke out.

Honolulu City Councilman Augie Tulba, who was there and helped organize the event, says he heard gunshots nearby around 10 p.m. He says it came from outside the festival but caused panic among the crowd.

“You heard a popping sound and then you saw just kids running,” said Tulba. “It was not on the fairgrounds. It was across the street at the strip mall by the gas station.”

Witnesses tell HNN they also saw fights break out in the festival area.

“Four of five different fights transpired over that few hours that we were there,” said Kendall Weber, a festival attendee from Hawaii.

“The last one, we were by the carnival by the rides and I said we got to get out of there before it got worse. And it got worse.”

HNN obtained video from someone at the festival showing people running away from the venue.

Tulba says the Hawaii band Ho’onu’a was performing at the time, and their performance had to be cut short due to the nearby disruption.

The festival typically attracts thousands of people from Hawaii.

Tulba says there were no injuries within the concert venue.

Tulba also says it’s unfortunate that the nearby violence had to cut Saturday’s performances short.

The festival is expected to resume with Hawaii entertainer Fiji due to take the stage Sunday.

Organizers with the Pure Aloha Festival in a video on social media says the activity happened outside the event and no one was injured. Organizers say that additional precautions have been taken to assure the area is safe.

