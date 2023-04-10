POLL: Future of HOV lanes in Southern Nevada to be discussed at NDOT meeting

STORY CONTINUES BELOW:

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - “I’m going to use my position on the Nevada Department of Transportation board to revisit decreasing or eliminating HOV lanes,” Lieutenant Governor Stavros Anthony told FOX5 last November.

At that time, Anthony told FOX5 that the high occupancy vehicle (HOV) lanes were not effective.

“I’ll tell you that I’m speaking for the vast majority of the public when I say those lanes need to be open for all of us to use and this HOV experiment is not working,” said Anthony.

On Monday, NDOT will provide the Nevada Transportation Board of Directors with an update on HOV lanes in Southern Nevada.

Along with the effectiveness of these lanes, the board will consider options like potential changes to hours of operation. Currently, the hours of operation for the HOV lanes are 5 am to 10 pm.

Locals say they just want less congestion overall. “Whatever is going to be best for less traffic, because it’s always crowded out here, I avoid the freeway,” said local Apree Johnson.

The HOV lanes took effect in 2019 with Project Neon. A $1 billion, 3-year project expanded a 20-mile plus HOV network on US 95. This project extended the HOV lanes onto the I-15.

Some locals say it’s been a good thing for the valley.

“I think it’ll be more traffic. Right now, it’s less traffic with the HOV lanes, so why take it away? If it’s not broken don’t fix it,” said local Anthony Hutchinson.

However, some Las Vegas drivers, like Bailey Cappelletti, say officials should get rid of the lanes.

“A lot of people don’t know how to drive and people drive in the HOV lanes already, it would be good for Las Vegas to have more lanes open for more people,” Cappelletti said.

NDOT provided FOX5 with the below statement on the matter:

HOV lanes can reduce peak-period travel time compared to general-purpose lanes and can move substantially more commuters than general-purpose lanes. HOV lane users experience less congestion, arriving at their destinations more quickly than those who do not carpool. It also costs less to ride a bus or to share a ride than to drive alone every day. Other benefits include a more reliable commute and less stress. The community also benefits. HOV lanes provide a better use of infrastructure and can serve more people than general-purpose lanes. For more information, visit www.dot.nv.gov/hov.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.