Free Flavors of Aloha event, Lei Day parade to be held at Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Downtown Summerlin on Monday announced that it will host two free events to kick off Asian Pacific Heritage Month.

According to a news release, the events will “celebrate the rich heritage of the Hawaiian and Pacific Islands.”

Held on Saturday, April 29, Downtown Summerlin says free the Flavors of Aloha event is a “one-of-a kind Hawaiian-style culinary event that includes island food, cultural performances, crafts, hula and Tahitian dance workshops, lei making, a car show and more.”

Taking place on The Lawn, the event will be held from noon until 8 p.m. For more information, visit flavorsofaloha.com.

In addition, the second annual Lei Day Parade, set for Monday, May 1, will include pre-parade festivities at 5:30 p.m. and the parade at 6 p.m. It takes place along Park Centre Drive.

Organizers say the parade, features local cultural organizations including Nani Ola Hawaiian Dance Company, Na Hula O Kaleiokapualani and Tevakanui Polynesian Dance Company.

As part of the parade, Downtown Summerlin says attendees will experience performances such as the Ancient Hula Kahiko accompanied by a chanter who tells the story; the free-flowing modern style of Hula Auana; the passion and pride of the Māori Haka; the rapid hip-shaking movements of the Tahitian Dances, and much more.

“This year, we are pleased to have not one, but two cultural events to celebrate Asian Pacific Culture in Southern Nevada,” said Halee Harczynski, senior director, marketing, Downtown Summerlin. “Flavors of Aloha and our Lei Day Parade are perfect ways to honor and experience this unique and distinctive culture that adds so much to the fabric of our community.”

The parade is free and open to the public. For more information, visit summerlin.com or call Concierge at 702-832-1055.

