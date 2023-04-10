Forecast Outlook - 04/10/2023

Record Breaking Heat Possible Monday & Tuesday
KVVU Weather App
KVVU Weather App
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Las Vegas finally reached the 80-degree mark yesterday, making it the first time since October. After a cold and active winter season, the roller coaster of temperatures continues for Southern Nevada. A taste of summer should be expected through Wednesday.

Temperatures look to stay well above average Monday and Tuesday, potentially breaking heat records set back in 2014. Today’s record high is 91° and Tuesday’s record is 92°. With the forecast calling for the upper 80s and lower 90s today and tomorrow, we’ll likely be adjusting the record books by Tuesday night.

The pattern remains quiet over the next several days, but we’ll welcome back a stronger southwest wind Tuesday and Wednesday. High pressure shifts east Tuesday, and a weaker area of low pressure will pass to the north of Southern Nevada. A few gusts could exceed 30 mph Wednesday, but there are no wind advisories or warnings at this time.

We are much cooler by the end of the week!

