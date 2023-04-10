Easter marked Las Vegas’ warmest day yet in 2023

People play volleyball at Sunset Park on Easter Sunday in Las Vegas.
People play volleyball at Sunset Park on Easter Sunday in Las Vegas.(FOX5)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:16 AM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Easter Sunday marked the first day in 2023 that Las Vegas temperatures cracked 80 F (27 C) as spring weather finally comes into the forecast on the heels of a long, wet winter.

It is the latest in the year that the city first reached 80 since 1982, according to the National Weather Service’s Las Vegas office.

Las Vegas just missed the 80 F mark on Saturday when it reached 79 F (26 C), according to the weather service. The last time Sin City cracked 80 F was on Oct. 22 — 169 days ago. That is the fourth-longest streak below 80 on record.

Additionally, there is just less than a 50% chance of Las Vegas reaching 90 F (32 C) on Monday. If that happens, it will be just the third time the city’s first 80- and 90-degree days occur consecutively — following 1991 and 2002, per the weather service.

Seven hours north in Reno, Sunday was sunny with a high in the mid-70s.

Unusually cold weather has maintained a grip on Nevada statewide since December, including Las Vegas, which recorded its coldest March since 1991 with an average temperature of 54.4 degrees (12.5 C), which is nearly 6 degrees (3 C) below normal, the weather service said.

Last week, the tail end of another Sierra storm brought 10 inches (25.4 centimeters) of new snow to the mountains above Lake Tahoe and gusts in excess of 100 mph (161 kph) over ridgetops.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clark County, Las Vegas skyline
Nevada Senate bill would cap rent increases
Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
Your library card can now provide free access to state parks in Nevada
Your library card can now provide free entry to all state parks in Nevada
Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve described as 'hidden gem'
Henderson Bird Viewing Preserve described as ‘hidden gem’
Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market
Over 600 Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market

Latest News

Future of HOV lanes in Nevada to be discussed at NDOT meeting
Future of HOV lanes in Southern Nevada to be discussed at NDOT meeting
Future of HOV lanes in Nevada to be discussed at NDOT meeting
Future of HOV lanes in Southern Nevada to be discussed at NDOT meeting
Huntridge Theater neon sign, marquee lights up downtown Las Vegas sky
Huntridge Theater neon sign, marquee lights up downtown Las Vegas sky
Candida auris fungus
UNLV researchers find deadly fungus in wastewater across Las Vegas Valley