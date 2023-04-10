Court docs: FBI arrests ‘incel’ who allegedly made bomb threat against Las Vegas airport

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An Arizona man faces charges of false information related to a purported bomb after allegedly calling Harry Reid Airport and telling them he planted an explosive device there to become famous, documents show.

Joshua Corfee, no age given, was indicted in Nevada District Court April 5.

According to the criminal affidavit, the FBI stated Corfee called Harry Reid International’s Airport Control Center on Feb. 26.

“Yeah, um, I’m a known ‘Incel,’ and I wanted to let you know that I put a bomb in the airport. Out of Lake Havasu City, I’m out of Lake Havasu City,” Corfee said to the operator.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, an incel is a heterosexual man “who blames women and society for their lack of romantic success.”

When asked when he put the bomb in the airport, the documents say Corfee told the airport that it was not long ago and he did not know which airline he placed the bomb on. Corfee then hung up.

The FBI agent called Corfee, who answered the call and identified himself. Corfee, at first, denied making any threats, said he doesn’t go to the airport and lives in Arizona, the documents said.

Corfee later admitted to the FBI agent to making the threats. He reiterated he was an incel and wanted international attention, according to the documents.

Deputies with the Mohave County Sheriff’s office made contact with Corfee at his mother’s home in Lake Havasu City.

Corfee told the agents that he made the threat to get attention and wanted to be validated if he was good-looking or not, the documents said.

Corfee’s initial appearance/arraignment is set for Thursday, April 13, at 2:30 p.m. before Magistrate Judge Albregts.

