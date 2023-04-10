Clark County hosts Easter-themed event for foster families

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Department of Family Services held its annual resource fair and Easter egg hunt for foster kids and parents.

From toddlers to teenagers, thousands of foster kids are in need of a place to call home.

“It is just so sad that a lot of these kids don’t have anywhere to go,” said foster parent Glory George.

George has been a foster parent for three years and her desire to become one came after visiting Child Haven.

“Anybody that has ever been there you already know it is heartbreaking to see them without a family,” said George.

Now, George has her own foster kid, a two-year-old girl.

“I think of her as my own child and that is really the important thing about fostering is to treat children as if they are your own,” said George.

George along with many other foster parents attended the Clark County resource fair where parents could get access to information and resources to help support then through their journey and foster kids got to kick it with the Easter Bunny and hunt for eggs.

“Foster parenting is a really tough job,” said Director of Family Services Jill Marano. “It is hard to take children into your home that you don’t know that you haven’t met before and treat them just like a member of your family.”

Providers for childcare and foster change, a foster parent support group organization were at the event offering resources.

“There is also providers like YMCA and the boys and girls club to provide resources for after school activities,” said Marano.

George said being a foster parent can be challenging but it is the support that helps get her through and encourages others to give it a try.

“Get all the information,” said George. “You can even go through training and if at the end you feel like it is not something you can do, there is other options and other ways to help out.”

Eighty-five kids are currently in Child Haven in need of family to care for them. If you are interested in becoming a foster parent, click HERE.

