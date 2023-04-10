California man wins nearly $499K jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from California will head back to the Golden State with some extra money in his pocket after hitting a massive jackpot.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the guest, identified as Omar Moreno of Santa Ana, California, won $499,171 after hitting the Mega Progressive jackpot on Three Card Poker while playing at Flamingo Las Vegas.

The winning hand was a Five Card Royal Flush, according to the company.

Caesars Entertainment said Moreno was in Las Vegas to celebrate a friend’s birthday and won the money after 30 minutes at the table. He plans on using the winnings to purchase a home, Caesars said.

