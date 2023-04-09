Forecast Outlook - 04/09/2023

A Warm Easter, Then Record Breaking Heat Possible
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:31 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
With a high temperature of 79° today, Las Vegas continues to remain behind schedule with our first 80° day. We typically see our first 80° day by March 14th, and the forecast looks to finally reach the 80s tomorrow for the Easter holiday.

We’ll be well above average Sunday, then temperatures will be near record breaking territory come Monday and Tuesday of next week. Tuesday has the potential to warm into the low to mid 90s in Southern Nevada. With the quick spike in temperatures, camper and hikers are encouraged to stay away from flowing streams due to speed and dangerously cold temperatures.

No rain chances in the next 7 days, but we will see some relief from the burst of heat by the end of next week.

