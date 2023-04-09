2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop

By WEAU Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:06 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - An investigation is ongoing after two Wisconsin police officers were killed in the line of duty following a traffic stop.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports its Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved critical incident that happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Village of Cameron, according to WEAU.

An officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop, during which gunfire was exchanged. One Chetek Police officer and one Cameron Police officer died at the scene.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where they later died, according to authorities.

Multiple law enforcement agencies posted tributes to the fallen officers on their Facebook pages, including The Village of East Troy Police Department.

The department posted, “Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today.”

A Facebook post from the Rice Lake Police Department said, “Our hearts are with Chetek Police Department and Village of Cameron Police Department Family, Friends, and Community. We stand together!”

Investigators are continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of the incident. Their reports will be turned over to the Barron County district attorney when the investigation concludes.

