Person in critical condition following stabbing near Blue Diamond, Valley View

By Cody Lee
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:28 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of a person found stabbed and bleeding in a parking lot near Valley View Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road just before 4:00 Friday afternoon.

Police said the victim was found in the 3800 block of Blue Diamond. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

It is unclear if a suspect has been taken into custody.

Metro believes it appears to be an isolated incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

