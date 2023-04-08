Person in critical condition following stabbing near Blue Diamond, Valley View

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after receiving reports of a person found stabbed and bleeding in a parking lot near Valley View Boulevard and Blue Diamond Road just before 4:00 Friday afternoon.

Police said the victim was found in the 3800 block of Blue Diamond. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition.

It is unclear if a suspect has been taken into custody.

Metro believes it appears to be an isolated incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

