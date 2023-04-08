Huntridge Theater neon sign, marquee lights up downtown Las Vegas sky

By Jaclyn Schultz
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A crowd cheered as crews turned on the lights and marquee of the historic Huntridge Theater, a sight that some downtown Las Vegas residents and other locals hoped for, for years-- or never thought would come.

“The atmosphere-- the excitement. It’s a great venue. it feels like it did back then,” said one concert-goer who attended events in the 1990s.

“It really is happening right now,” said another nearby resident who had started to lose hope of the site’s revival.

FOX5 spoke at length with developer J Dapper Wednesday about plans for the exterior and interior, and his promise to the community to help the public witness the progress.

The displays were restored with neon expertise from the company Yesco, which has been manufacturing and restoring neon signs in Las Vegas since 1920.

“Considering how old that facility is and how long it’s been around-- weather takes a toll,” said John Robbins, a fourth-generation glassblower and self-described “neon bender.”

“We were able to reuse some of it. Some of the existing neon that was already up there was still good,” he said. The team was able to match the colors with the existing samples that still existed.

Robbins also has personal history with the Huntridge, having gone to concerts weekly and seeing bands such as Korn and Bad Religion.

“It was always an awesome place. I look forward to it coming back,” Robbins said.

The lights will remain on before construction and renovation begin. Plans must get proper approvals and permits.

You can visit the inside of the Huntridge through the month of April. Click here for free tickets.

