Driver hits 5 cars on central valley roadway causing injuries, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles at Evergreen Avenue and Decatur Boulevard near Charleston around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Police tell FOX5 a vehicle traveling southbound on Decatur veered from the number one traffic lane and hit five vehicles.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

As of 8:00 p.m., the area near Decatur and Evergreen remains shut down as police investigate.

Additional drivers suffered minor injuries according to police.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the driver to crash into the other vehicles.

This is a developing story.

