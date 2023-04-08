Driver hits 5 cars on central valley roadway causing injuries, Las Vegas police say

Driver hits 5 cars on central valley roadway causing injuries, Las Vegas police say
Driver hits 5 cars on central valley roadway causing injuries, Las Vegas police say(RTC)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a crash involving multiple vehicles at Evergreen Avenue and Decatur Boulevard near Charleston around 4:30 Friday afternoon.

Police tell FOX5 a vehicle traveling southbound on Decatur veered from the number one traffic lane and hit five vehicles.

The driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

As of 8:00 p.m., the area near Decatur and Evergreen remains shut down as police investigate.

Additional drivers suffered minor injuries according to police.

At this time, it is unclear what caused the driver to crash into the other vehicles.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police, fire respond to car into home in northwest valley
Las Vegas police: California residents involved in crash as speeding SUV slams into northwest home
New ‘Awakening’ show to debut at Wynn on Las Vegas Strip
Wynn Las Vegas to ‘temporarily pause’ performances of ‘Awakening”
Police in New Mexico shot and killed 52-year-old Robert Dotson after arriving at the wrong...
Police shoot, kill homeowner after responding to wrong house
Nevada DMV police division cracking down on registration violations, stolen cars
ONLY ON FOX5: DMV police division cracking down on registration violations, stolen cars
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Person in critical condition following stabbing near Blue Diamond, Valley View
Person in critical condition following stabbing near Blue Diamond, Valley View
A photo of the fire as it burned
Fire crews respond to train tracks near Winnemucca for rail car derailment
Jimmy Hampton
Las Vegas police: Suspect accused of beating man to death over $500 debt
Demolition underway on Station Casinos' Fiesta Rancho property
Demolition underway on Station Casinos’ Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas