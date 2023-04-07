Woman found alive inside submerged Jeep at Lake O’ the Pines

A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.
A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep at Lake O' the Pines on Friday.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM PDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A woman was found alive inside a submerged Jeep on Friday morning.

According to a report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, an emergency dispatcher received a call from a fisherman who reported observing a black Jeep submerged about forty feet from the Woody’s Camp boat ramp.

Deputies employed the use of a local wrecker service to pull the Jeep from the water. As the crew was preparing to remove the vehicle, it was discovered a person was still inside it and moving.

With the assistance of the wrecker service, fisherman, and Marion County deputies, a woman was safely rescued from vehicle. EMS responded to the location and transported her to a local hospital.

During the incident, deputies determined the woman was listed as a missing person by the Longview Texas Police Department.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police, fire respond to car into home in northwest valley
Las Vegas police: California residents involved in crash as speeding SUV slams into northwest home
New ‘Awakening’ show to debut at Wynn on Las Vegas Strip
Wynn Las Vegas to ‘temporarily pause’ performances of ‘Awakening”
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
North Las Vegas police say juvenile shot, killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning
North Las Vegas police: Juvenile shot another juvenile after they were victim of a robbery
Nevada DMV police division cracking down on registration violations, stolen cars
ONLY ON FOX5: DMV police division cracking down on registration violations, stolen cars

Latest News

A photo of the fire as it burned
Fire crews respond to train tracks near Winnemucca for rail car derailment
Jimmy Hampton
Las Vegas police: Suspect accused of beating man to death over $500 debt
Demolition underway on Station Casinos' Fiesta Rancho property
Demolition underway on Station Casinos’ Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas
Demolition underway on Station Casinos' Fiesta Rancho property
Demolition underway on Station Casinos' Fiesta Rancho in North Las Vegas
North Las Vegas police: minor shot another minor after they were victim of a robbery
North Las Vegas police: minor shot another minor after they were victim of a robbery