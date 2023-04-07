Volunteers needed to track wildlife, help preserve nature in City of Henderson

By Jaclyn Schultz
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:12 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson recently annexed 16,000 acres of undeveloped land, and there’s a priority to preserve the natural landscapes and the wildlife -- all with the help of volunteers and their photos.

The city launched the East Henderson Desert Edge study, encompassing 8,000 acres of newly annexed land to the south and east of the city. Volunteers are needed with their cell phones to document landscapes, wildlife, plants, signs of petroglyphs or Native artifacts.

“We identify sensitive areas that we don’t want to see develop, that the community wants to protect. If we didn’t do a study like this, we wouldn’t be able to justify protecting open space,” said Lisa Corrado, Director of Community Development. Studies like this determine what areas remain open spaces, or even future recreation areas or trails.

The surveys help preserve natural spaces for future generations.

If you’d like to participate in the study, a one-hour virtual training meeting is required. You can sign up for sessions on Saturdays throughout the month of April. For more information, click here.

