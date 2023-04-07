La Mona Rosa takes over old La Comida location

We get an inside look at La Mona Rosa, the new Mexican restaurant that took over the old La Comida location in downtown Las Vegas.
By Jon Archuleta
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:17 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s a new restaurant in downtown Las Vegas that’s still providing traditional Mexican cuisine in the location once home to the old La Comida restaurant.

La Mona Rosa, Spanish for “the pink monkey,” took over the spot located at 100 S. Sixth St.

La Mona Rosa’s menu reflects Executive Chefs Isidro Marquez-Castillo’s and Daniel Arias’ travels throughout central Mexico, as well as family recipes, to introduce a refined vision of authentic, regional cuisines through small plates, tostadas, tacos and entrees.

Available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday, La Mona Rosa’s brunch menu includes El Nopal tacos, made with grilled cactus, charred Mexican onions, tomato and queso cotija; and Poloze Rojo, pork guajillo soup with hominy, avocado, cabbage, oregano served with salsa macha spread atop an heirloom corn tostada; among others that include vegetarian options.

To complement the chefs’ menu, Head Mixologist Dakota Granados has curated several signature cocktails, including Mexico City Michelada, made with Mexican lager, house sangrita, hatch chili and cucumber; Jugo Verde, featuring tequila, green apple, cactus, parsley and lemon; and Margarita Suave, made with tequila, mezcal, fluffy orange juice and line; among others.

To view La Mona Rosa’s full menu and hours of operation, click here.

