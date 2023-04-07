Forecast Outlook- 4/6/2023

Warmer weather is on the way with our first 80s of the year arriving Easter weekend. Temperatures will continue to climb into early next week as we push close to record highs.

After highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon, we’ll see overnight low temperatures fall back into the 40s Friday morning. More clouds will be in the mix on Friday, but we keep it dry across Southern Nevada. High temperatures rebound back into the mid-70s during the afternoon.

A few clouds will be passing through at times on Saturday with a forecast high at 79° in Las Vegas. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Easter with a forecast high of 84°. The wind will stay light for your outdoor plans.

Temperatures continue to climb into early next week with the warmest days on Monday and Tuesday. Forecast highs are in the low 90s; close to record-high temperatures for this time of year. Cooler air works back into the area Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the forecast high down to 70° on Thursday. We’ll also see stronger wind with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

