Forecast Outlook- 4/6/2023

Easter Weekend Warm-Up
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Sam Argier
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Warmer weather is on the way with our first 80s of the year arriving Easter weekend. Temperatures will continue to climb into early next week as we push close to record highs.

After highs in the mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon, we’ll see overnight low temperatures fall back into the 40s Friday morning. More clouds will be in the mix on Friday, but we keep it dry across Southern Nevada. High temperatures rebound back into the mid-70s during the afternoon.

A few clouds will be passing through at times on Saturday with a forecast high at 79° in Las Vegas. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Easter with a forecast high of 84°. The wind will stay light for your outdoor plans.

Temperatures continue to climb into early next week with the warmest days on Monday and Tuesday. Forecast highs are in the low 90s; close to record-high temperatures for this time of year. Cooler air works back into the area Wednesday and Thursday, bringing the forecast high down to 70° on Thursday. We’ll also see stronger wind with gusts in the 30-40 mph range.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Las Vegas police say juvenile shot, killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning
North Las Vegas police: Juvenile shot another juvenile after they were victim of a robbery
Las Vegas police, fire respond to car into home in northwest valley
Las Vegas police: California residents involved in crash as speeding SUV slams into northwest home
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Authorities in the Mexican resort of Cancun said they have found four bodies in the city’s...
4 bodies found in hotel area near Cancun beach resort
Cracked earth is visible in an area once under the water of Lake Mead at the Lake Mead National...
SNWA: Lake Mead 80 feet higher because of water conservation efforts

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 4/6/2023
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 4/4/2023
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-4/2/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-4/2/23