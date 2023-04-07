Forecast Outlook - 04/07/23

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will be on the rise to hit the 80s in Southern Nevada. A weaker area of low pressure bringing light rain to California will be responsible for clouds sticking around Saturday, but temperatures will still make it in the upper 70s/lower 80s. A ridge of high pressure builds in Easter Sunday and the start of next week bringing us the warmest weekend since October 22nd, 2022.

Southern Nevada stays mainly dry over the next 7 days, but there is a slight chance for a shower Thursday. The biggest impact next week will be the wind, but we shouldn’t see any advisories/warnings at this point. We’ll go from near record breaking temperatures Monday and Tuesday to the lower 70s Thursday and Friday.

