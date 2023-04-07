Forecast Outlook - 04/07/23

A Warm Easter Weekend, Record Heat Possible Next Week
KVVU Weather App
KVVU Weather App
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:13 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As we head into the weekend, temperatures will be on the rise to hit the 80s in Southern Nevada. A weaker area of low pressure bringing light rain to California will be responsible for clouds sticking around Saturday, but temperatures will still make it in the upper 70s/lower 80s. A ridge of high pressure builds in Easter Sunday and the start of next week bringing us the warmest weekend since October 22nd, 2022.

Southern Nevada stays mainly dry over the next 7 days, but there is a slight chance for a shower Thursday. The biggest impact next week will be the wind, but we shouldn’t see any advisories/warnings at this point. We’ll go from near record breaking temperatures Monday and Tuesday to the lower 70s Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas police, fire respond to car into home in northwest valley
Las Vegas police: California residents involved in crash as speeding SUV slams into northwest home
New ‘Awakening’ show to debut at Wynn on Las Vegas Strip
Wynn Las Vegas to ‘temporarily pause’ performances of ‘Awakening”
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
North Las Vegas police say juvenile shot, killed by another juvenile Wednesday morning
North Las Vegas police: Juvenile shot another juvenile after they were victim of a robbery
Nevada DMV police division cracking down on registration violations, stolen cars
ONLY ON FOX5: DMV police division cracking down on registration violations, stolen cars

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 4/7/2023
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 4/6/2023
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook- 4/4/2023
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-4/2/23