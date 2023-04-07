Fire crews respond to train tracks near Winnemucca for rail car derailment

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KOLO) - The Winnemucca Rural Fire District responded to railroad tracks west of Reinhart Road near Winnemucca Friday morning after a train car derailed.

Once they arrived, crews found three separate fires burning, but they say there were no dangerous materials on the car.

Crews remained on scene for about two hours, and the fire burned a total of less than two acres.

